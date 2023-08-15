Once upon a time, there was a huge, rectangular detention basin on what was the northeast corner of Davis. The runoff rain and water from overwatering our lawns poured into it.
Our 8-year-old son Skyler, back in 1987, made a little wood raft with his friend Elliot and they poled to all of the little islands and stood on them.
Next, Northstar Development was approved, and as part of the development, the North Davis Ponds were designed and made. The pond nearest F Street became the fenced-in retention pond. The Northstar Pond, fed by a well, was created as a separate pond with one island.
Over the years, the Northstar Pond started to fill in with cattails. They became so dense, that while walking through the path between the two ponds, we could not see the water. The Northsar Pond, with no attention, would fill in completely over the years.
The Davis City Council voted last November to fund a restoration. The restoration will take place over two years and occur in three phases. There was a delay in the start of the project due to nesting birds., then a further delay as the company, SOLitude Lake Management had pivoted to another job. Now they were to start Aug. 15. Removals will be going on for five days.
They will gain control of the lake in various ways: Remove and clean submerged aerators and service the compressor. They’ll use an algaecide to burn back floating algae, apply approved herbicides and use a weed harvester to remove floating vegetation.
An application of beneficial bacteria will be used to consume organic sludge and reduce turbidity. Heavy vegetation and sediment will be removed. They will install sedges and other plants along the shoreline to absorb runoff and create a barrier to access. This will all be done in three phases.
It was my understanding that to eliminate the cattails, the pond would need to be deepened so they could not grow. Making a much deeper pond is not part of the contract. Let’s hope their plan works.
A walk to or past the ponds is a destination for countless people. The Brrisk Morning Walkers pass through twice a week on their four mile hike. People come from other towns, just to walk our necklace of greenbelts and pass by water. There was a time when I walked to the ponds every day.
Staring at water calms us and has many health benefits. It gives a general sense of happiness. The BlueHealth project, a European organization, conducted studies and found that the more time people spend near water, the better they feel. Looking at water can lower blood pressure, decrease stress, bring on relaxation and improve creativity.
It is interesting to note that the area with two ponds is run by three different city organizations. Northstar is part of Parks and Community Services. The fenced-in Julie Partansky Wildlife Refuge is run by Public Works. The almost 3 acres along F and Andersen is ppen space, watched over by the Open Space Coordinator.
Migration will pick up with many species coming through. September and October will be peak times for seeing birds. They are leaving their arctic breeding grounds. At least 30 species come through Davis.
Where might you see them? Julie Partansky Wildlife Pond (if it rains in September) and the West Pond, at the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, the Davis Wetlands and at the Farmers Central Pond in Woodland. Shorebirds will be congregating anyplace there are mudflats or water of a specific depth.
Migration is also underway for songbirds. Many species of warblers have been sighted in Davis. Watch for unusual visitors in your yard. And as you drive out in open space, keep your eyes open for large flocks of Swainson’s hawks. The birds gather together at this time before the start of their lengthy migration to their southern grounds.
The best birding is between dawn and 11 a.m. Wear subdued colors. Don’t wear white, which is startling to birds.
————
The Central Valley Bird Club will host the 27th annual Central Valley Birding Symposium Nov. 16-19, live again at the Stockton Hilton Hotel in Stockton.
The Great Central Valley, in the heart of California and the Pacific Flyway, is uniquely situated for excellent birding. There will be tours, displays, field trips, Birder’s Market and more. To look over the schedule of events, go to https://www.cvbirds.org/events/symposium. Registration begins Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m.
————
Good news. The bald eagle population has climbed to an estimated 316,700 individual bald eagles, including 71,400 nesting pairs. In the 19th century, they were facing extinction.
They were regarded as vermin and shot by farmers. The most damaging chemical, DDT, was ingested by the birds and led to eggs hatching with shells too thin to incubate. DDT was banned in 1973 and since then the bald eagle and other species have slowly begun to recover. And we are increasingly seeing eagles in Davis.
— Jean Jackman is a Davis resident. Her column appears monthly. Got a story, comment, correction? Contact JeanJackman@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.