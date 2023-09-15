Editor’s note: If you know of a group we missed, or of a new organization just starting, send a news release to fred.gladdis@mcnaughton.media. We’ll include the information in one of our regular editions.

Being a Davis resident means being involved. For newcomers or longtime locals looking for connections, there are plenty of adult organizations, clubs and political causes. For those who want to lend a hand or further a cause, there are lots of volunteer opportunities that make a difference.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.