Editor’s note: If you know of a group we missed, or of a new organization just starting, send a news release to fred.gladdis@mcnaughton.media. We’ll include the information in one of our regular editions.
Being a Davis resident means being involved. For newcomers or longtime locals looking for connections, there are plenty of adult organizations, clubs and political causes. For those who want to lend a hand or further a cause, there are lots of volunteer opportunities that make a difference.
The activities of many of the following organizations are announced in the Briefly column or Community Calendar, or elsewhere in the pages of The Enterprise. Keep reading the paper, check online, and feel at home in the community.
* The American Association of University Women is a nation-wide organization that works to promote equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. The Davis branch currently focuses on STEM education for girls, voter advocacy, scholarships for women, and discussion of issues affecting women in our community and beyond. In addition, we hold a virtual or COVID-safe meeting on the 19th of each month with different topics involving advocacy, community and current events.The Davis branch also supports our companion UC Davis student organization, AAUW@UCD. AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Visit https://davis-ca.aauw.net or email davis-ca@aauw.net for more information.
* Established in 1920, the American Civil Liberties Union’s mission is to conserve the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The Yolo County Chapter of the ACLU of Northern California works locally on advocacy and education around civil liberties and civil rights. The chapter meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Visit aclunc.org, www.aclunc.org/about/chapters/yolo-county-chapter, or email acluyolocounty@gmail.com.
* The Bike Campaign‘s mission is to reduce car trips to school and workplaces, while increasing biking joy and safety. Maria Contreras Tebbutt, founded The Bike Campaign, along with its counterpart, The Bike Garage, in 2011 to help educate people about bicycling and encourage more people to ride their bikes. It works closely with city governments, county health departments, school districts and community service groups. The mission expanded with a chapter of Cycling Without Age which aims to bring cycling joy to seniors, people with disabilities and others who are unable to ride their own bike. The Bike Garage provides free bike repair and used bike sales in Davis and Woodland, located at the Cannery and Douglass Middle School, respectively. They operate on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. Volunteer positions include greeters, detailers, special event coordinators, ride guides, school program instructors and a high demand for bike mechanics. Any level of experience is welcomed — training is available. The Bike Campaign is a 501(c)3 non-profit run by volunteers. All donations of bicycles, volunteer time and funds enable them to provide bike skills education at local schools and throughout the community. For more information, contact Maria Contreras Tebbutt at 530-753-1125 (no texts) or funmaria@sbcglobal.net. Visit www.TheBikeCampaign.org.
* Bike Davis is an all-volunteer nonprofit that promotes bicycling for transportation through “advocacy, education, encouragement and design.” The group works with city leadership and staff, and other community groups to make Davis streets more bikeable, walkable and livable. They co-host the annual Loopalooza ride to encourage families to get out and ride. They also organize bike registration events to help reduce bike theft, and work with other organizations to donate functional bikes to UCD students in need. Visit www.bikedavis.us or email info@bikedavis.us.
* CA House is an unapologetically LGBTQIA+ affirming and welcoming space for the UC Davis student community to explore spirituality, faith and justice in a supportive and caring environment. CA House is home to the Multifaith Living Community, a residential community of 40+ students promoting understanding of difference and diverse experiences. The Co-Conspiritors group, for students seeking to explore faith and spiritual practices that affirm their full-selves in a mutually supportive and curious environment meets on Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. during the academic year. On Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. during the academic year, we host Open Table, a communal vegetarian meal paired with engaging discussions, presenters and activities. CA House is also home to the Nourish Food Pantry, which is open to all UC Davis students experiencing food insecurity. CA House is also open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. M-F for students to drop in and study or hang out. Programming begins the week of Sept. 25th. The staff at CA House also provide LGBTQIA+ affirming spiritual care and support. Visit http://www.cahouse.org/, email Lauren@cahouse.org, call or text 530-746-8196 or drop by 433 Russell Blvd. in Davis.
* The California Raptor Center treats sick and wounded raptors and, where practical, returns them to the wild. The center, on the UC Davis campus, hosts open houses for the public. Visit https://crc.vetmed.ucdavis.edu/.
* The city of Davis and Davis Police Department are looking for volunteers to provide clerical support, traffic control assistance at major city events, graffiti abatement, website and social media support, help with recreation programs, neighborhood presentations and help with adopt-a-park or adopt-a-neighborhood projects. Visit https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/parks-and-community-services/volunteer-opportunities for city volunteer opportunities or https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/police-department/volunteer-program for Volunteers in Police Services.
* Community Alliance with Family Farmers is building a movement of rural and urban people to foster family-scale agriculture that cares for the land, sustains local economics, and promotes social justice. The group provides internship and volunteer opportunities for students and community members. Visit https://www.caff.org/, call 530-756-8518 or email info@caff.org.
* Community Harvest of Davis organizes teams of local volunteers to harvest the residential fruit trees of our homeowner-donors. The fruit is then donated to organizations that feed the hungry such as STEAC, Davis Community Meals, and the Yolo Food Bank. To date we have supplied almost a half million pounds of fruit for our neighbors in need. Please visit www.harvestdavis.org or email info@harvestdavis.org for more info on donating and volunteering.
* Cool Davis is your local non-profit cultivating sustainable living at the household level. Our mission is to create enduring community resilience through equitable and inclusive strategies that lower greenhouse gas emissions and help our region adapt to a changing climate. More than 80 community organizations have joined our Coalition. Hundreds of volunteers assist thousands of residents countywide to save money, go electric, reduce energy usage and transportation miles, eat thoughtfully, and prepare for climate impacts — all through our innovative programs. Watch our site for the Yolo Earth Day Pledge arriving each spring. Celebrate what you’ve already accomplished and make a plan for your next steps. We need everyone to achieve our citywide goal of carbon neutrality by 2040. Visit www.cooldavis.org today! For more information, email coolsolutions@cooldavis.org.
* The Davis Electric Vehicle Association (DEVA) advocates for electric vehicle (EV) adoption and supports the development of EV infrastructure regionally. DEVA is a special kind of car club made up of electric vehicle owners and the “EV curious” from the Davis area. DEVA is a working group of Cool Davis that meets second Wednesdays in February, April, June, August, October and December in a hybrid format (online and in-person). Visit www.cooldavis.org/deva or email deva@cooldavis.org to get added to the meeting and events list. Join DEVA and Cool Davis this coming Sunday, Oct. 1st, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for EVs@thePavilion to explore electric vehicles with owners and dealers. Learn from experts about charging, buying used, and incentives including information about the Inflation Reduction Act and California rebates. Learn about a wide array of electric vehicles including brand new electric Ford pick-up trucks — all part of #NationalDriveElectricWeek2023, held each year nationwide.
* For nearly 120 years, the Davis Chamber of Commerce has been one of the most active organizations in the community by providing support to all city businesses. The Chamber is the only city-wide business organization that hosts major events, including Celebrate Davis!, provides critical information and partners with all levels of government in the region. The Chamber coordinates dozens of community-based events, such as Make Davis Sparkle, and community-related services, including its scholarship program for graduating high school seniors and grant money for local small businesses. If you want to make a difference in the community, become active in the Chamber or contribute to a Chamber program, call 530-902-7699 or visit www.davischamber.com.
* Offering food, shelter and hope, Davis Community Meals and Housing is a nonprofit organization that provides support to low-income and homeless individuals and families. The organization serves more than 700 meals a month. Volunteers are needed for Tuesday evening meals, Thursday evening meals and Saturday lunches. Possible shifts include 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Help is also needed picking up donations. Visit https://daviscommunitymeals.org/ or email volunteers@dcmah.org.
* The Davis Community Men’s Talk Circle is a monthly forum for inter-generational men, (young, middle-age and older), to talk of that which carries meaning. A committee of four help structure and facilitate the meetings, held each second Wednesday of each month, 7 to 9 p.m. We usually meet at the Davis Community Church, (no affiliation), but currently we are utilizing Zoom during the pandemic crisis. There is no charge to attend, and new men are welcome. The Talk Circle honors that men can talk, as they feel ready. This helps men feel more comfortable in building new connections and community. It is facilitated by Gregory Guss, LCSW. The Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83141875365?pwd=NUJoZStRaEkwTjNaZzl6ZjF6eFJNdz09.
* The Davis Senior Center, located at 646 A St., is a community-based center for all ages filled with activities, excursions, fitness classes, art and so much more. The Center also houses a medical equipment loan closet and experts to assist you with housing, legal and medical resources. Find a new passion today. Call 530-757-5696 or visit https://cityofdavis.org/city-hall/parks-and-community-services/senior-services.
* Toastmasters helps people practice public speaking skills. The Davis Town & Gown Toastmasters Club meets in person on Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m. at the U.S. Bicycle Hall of Fame through Dec. 12 of 2023. Visit http://3337.toastmastersclubs.org.
* The Davis Democratic Club is a group of community members active in supporting Democratic Party candidates and local and national policies. Monthly meetings are a variety of virtual fundraisers and social get-togethers. Visit https://davisdemocraticclub.org/.
* Since 2000, Davis Farm to School (DF2S) has partnered with Davis schools to provide garden-based education, increase farm-fresh food in school meals and improve recycling and composting programs. DF2S works with the new DJUSD Garden & Environmental Enrichment program that has the goal of fostering equitable garden and experiential learning opportunities for all DJUSD students. DF2S supports school gardens to provide outdoor learning environments for students. DF2S also provides free Farm Field trips to second graders and partners with the Davis Food Co-op to expand the Little Chefs field trips to third graders, as well as offering fourth- and fifth-grader field trips to theYolo County Landfill to see the sustainable interventions within Yolo County. DF2S is a project of the nonprofit Davis Farmers Market Alliance. We welcome community volunteers, no garden experience needed. Visit https://www.davisfarmtoschool.org/, follow us on Facebook or Instagram, or email info@davisfarmtoschool.org.
* The Davis Flower Arrangers was founded in June 1958 and continues to be an enthusiastic, welcoming group that shares the joy and expertise of creative flower arranging. Davis Flower Arrangers is affiliated with the Sacramento River Valley District, the National Garden Clubs, and the California Garden Clubs, which means members have access to a wealth of resources, programs, floral exhibits and garden tours. They meet on the first Wednesday of each month, September through April at 2 p.m., at Stonegate Country Club at 919 Lake Blvd. in Davis. Programs are presented by expert floral designers who provide engaging demonstrations of unique design techniques they use in creating their arrangements. At the close of the presentation, a selection of the arrangements are offered in a rather raucous raffle and the lucky winners are pleased as punch to take home an exquisite arrangement. Members of the Davis Flower Arrangers also enjoy garden and farm tours, trips to floral markets, and Ikebana and Organization of Floral Arts Designers (OFAD) in their Bay Area exhibitions. A garden tour and picnic are traditionally planned in May and a celebratory potluck polishes off the season. We proudly support local florists and farmers in both our programs and tours. Membership is $50 a year. Visitor drop-in fees are $12. To join, send a check to Davis Flower Arrangers, c/o Elisabetta Vivoda, treasurer, 3010 Donato Ln., Davis, CA 95618. Please, include your name, address, phone number and email address so that you receive the monthly newsletter and current updates. For more information contact Stephanie DeGraff-Hunt at sdegraffhunt@gmail.com.
* The Davis Genealogy Club welcomes new members and volunteers all year. The Club’s educational mission as a nonprofit is to assist anyone with their family history research and to promote community interest in the study of genealogy. We do this through sponsorship of speakers, workshops, hosting a genealogy Book Club, and by maintaining and growing our Genealogy Research Library at the Davis Senior Center. Our library is staffed by volunteers and is open to the public on Wednesdays and Fridays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. In-person hybrid program meetings featuring guest speakers are held throughout most of the year at the Davis Senior Center. Visit DavisGenealogy.org for more.
* When the Blue & White Foundation was formed in 2002, its primary purpose was to raise funds for what is now the Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on the Davis High campus. The Foundation’s focus has evolved over recent years and it is fitting the name change to the Davis High School Alumni Association reflects that. The Association’s mission is to effectively communicate with alumni, teachers, administrators, friends and supporters of DHS, to serve as a clearinghouse for alumni information, to continue to host the Davis High School Hall of Fame, to preserve the history and traditions of DHS and advance pride in the school’s heritage and finally to fundraise if necessary to support DHS programs and facilities. The next Hall of Fame ceremony, which is held every other year, will be postponed until 2023. For information contact Lynne Yackzan at lynne@yackzangroup.com.
* Davis Media Access, 1623 Fifth St., Suite A, is a nonprofit community media & technology center with a mission to enrich and strengthen the community by providing alternatives to commercial media for local voices, opinions and creative endeavors. Due to a remodel that was delayed by the pandemic, DMA is open limited hours by appointment only, with many of it services offered remotely. Through partnerships with other community organizations, schools and local government, DMA offers training, podcasting, topical workshops, local programming archives, meeting support, local election coverage, and event documentation. Visit https://davismedia.org/or call 530-757-2419.
* The Davis Odd Fellows is part of an ancient fraternal order that focuses on community support, social activities and traditions. The Davis Lodge No. 169 was founded April 12, 1870. Currently, the Lodge is the largest Odd Fellows Lodge in the world with 400 members. The men and women of the Lodge run the age range of 18 to 88, and represent the diversity of Davis. The Lodge raises money for several scholarships and hosts various fundraising events as part of its charitable efforts. Events include Breakfast with Santa, A Taste of Davis, the Davis Chocolate Festival, Second Sunday Bingo, Thursday Live! music, the Classic Film Festival, and the Zombie Bike Ride on Halloween. Meetings are at the Odd Fellows Hall, 415 Second St. in Davis. Visit http://davislodge.org or call 530-758-4940.
* Davis Phoenix Coalition was formed in response to the homophobic hate crime committed in 2013 against Davis resident “Mikey” Partida. Its mission is to eliminate intolerance, prevent hate-motivated violence, and foster a community culture in which all people are safe and respected. Outreach focuses on public awareness of social justice issues, community engagement, youth education, and advocacy for the victims of bullying, hate incidents and discrimination. The Coalition also hosts the City of Davis’ Pride Festival, and supports groups for LGBT youth and parents. Visit https://davisphoenixco.org/ or email admin@davisphoenixco.org.
* Davis Schools Foundation (DSF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting student well-being and enhancing the educational experience of all K-12 students in the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD). DSF’s mission is to engage the greater Davis community to mobilize resources and provide financial support to our local public schools, helping to ensure effective and equitable learning environments that emphasize social, emotional and physical well-being for all students, with particular focus on student mental health. To fulfill that mission, DSF works in partnership with families, educators, school staff and community members, and provides annual grants to DJUSD that bolster, support and sustain district-wide student programs and services that would not be possible with public funds alone. For more information, visit www.davisschoolsfoundation.org, or contact DSF at info@davisschoolsfoundation.org or 530-400-1089.
* Davis Threshold Choir is part of an international network of 200 choirs, which honors the ancient tradition of singing for those who are dying or struggling with life’s challenges. It is not religiously affiliated. The non-auditioned all-female choir’s songs include soothing chants, lullabies and simple three-part choral pieces. They sing a cappella for people in their homes and in various care facilities in the area. The group receives referrals from hospice and palliative care professionals, chaplains, family members and friends of those who may benefit from the visits. Visit https://www.thresholdchoir.org/, call 530-601-6594 or email davis@thresholdchoir.org.
* The Valley Oak Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America promotes interest in the creative forms of needle arts through the study of history and practice of technique. Meetings are held on Zoom on the first Wednesday of each month. Small group meetings are held throughout the month. Visit https://www.facebook.com/egavalleyoak/ or contact Sue March at 530-662-2953.
* Empower Yolo is a residential and counseling agency working to eliminate domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking and child abuse in Yolo County. Among the nonprofit’s services are a 24-hour crisis line, a legal advocacy program, an emergency safe house for women and children in crisis, and countless outreach and educational programs. Empower Yolo also provides eviction prevention services to families at risk of becoming homeless as well as other support services for low income individuals and families. For more info visit empoweryolo.org, call the main office at 530-661-6336, or the Davis Resource Center at 530-757-1261, located at 441 D St. in Davis, or email info@empoweryolo.org. If you or someone you know is in need of immediate help, call the crisis line at 530-662-1133.
* At Explorit Science Center, people of all ages become active explorers by touching, testing, experimenting and questioning through hands-on experiences. Volunteers are needed with any amount of skills, time and energy. A science background is not necessary for those with a willingness to learn; training is provided. Explorit is at 3141 Fifth St. Visit www.explorit.org/volunteer or call 530-756-0191.
* Friends of Allied Nonprofits benefits eight mental-health agencies through the sale of new and used clothing and housewares in its consignment shop, All Things Right & Relevant, and through R&R Thrift. They also provide ongoing employment for mental health clients. Visit http://www.rrconsignments.org/ if you would like to shop, consign, donate or volunteer!
* Friends of the Davis Public Library funds reading programs and purchases books, furniture and equipment for the Stephens Branch Library to support the library’s role as the city’s cultural center. Volunteers help at the monthly book sales or at the Friends’ downtown bookstore, Logos Books. Visit http://davislibraryfriends.org/ or email volunteers@davislibraryfriends.org.
* Friends of Mondavi Center is a dedicated donor-based organization of arts-loving volunteers whose purpose is to assist the Mondavi Center’s presenting program with education, outreach, fundraising, and audience development. Friends engage in a variety of activities that support these programs and annually contribute thousands of hours and raise thousands of dollars to benefit Mondavi Center Arts Education. For information, visit www.mondaviarts.org/friends. They also provide gift tickets to many regional school districts to attend School Matinees.
* Grace Garden is situated on 5/8 of an acre, behind Davis United Methodist Church at 1620 Anderson Road. Since 2009, this land has been developed and devoted to growing food and flowers for our community members experiencing food insecurity. We endeavor to steadily grow an interfaith community network of volunteers, learning and growing from our connections, and broadening the base of opportunities to enrich our appreciation of what this special land provides. We have donated approximately one ton of food this past year. Volunteer opportunities include participating in regular work days (9 to 11 a.m., Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays), in special work events (October 8 and 15 from 2 to 4:30), serving as a garden intern, helping with community outreach, performing music during garden events, helping with fundraising and participating in art events in the garden. For more information, or to volunteer, contact Dave Woods or Ann Liu at gracegarden_in_davis@googlegroups.com.
* Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical international organization with the goal to eliminate poverty housing from the world, and to make decent shelter a matter of conscience and action. The greater Sacramento chapter is dedicated to providing adequate housing locally and worldwide. Visit https://habitatgreatersac.org/ or call 916-440-1215.
* Hattie Weber Museum, in Central Park at 445 C St., collects, preserves and displays the history and heritage of Davis. Volunteers do research and projects, prepare publications, answer visitor questions, give tours and help with preservation efforts. No experience is necessary. Hours are temporarily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays only. Visit http://dcn.davis.ca.us/~hattieweber/, call 530-758-5637, or email hattieweber@yahoo.com.
* For Yolo County history buffs, there are the California Agriculture Museum (www.californiaagmuseum.org); Dixon Historical Society (www.dixonhistoricalsociety.org); Friends of the Yolo County Archives (www.friendsyca.org); Greater Capay Valley Historical Society (greatercapayvalley.org) Hattie Weber Museum (www.dcn.davis.ca.us/~hattieweber); Historical Society of Winters (www.historicalsocietyofwinters.org); Sac Valley Historical Railways (www.facebook.com/SacramentoValleyHistoricalRailways); West Sacramento Historical Society (westsachistoricalsociety.org); Woodland Parlor 30 Native Sons of the Golden West (nsgw.org); Woodland Stroll Through History (strollthroughhistory.com); Yolo County Archives (yolocountylibrary.org/archives); Yolo County Fair Museum (sites.google.com/view/yolocountyfairmuseum); and Yolo County Historical Society (www.ychs.org), and other groups that keep the county’s history alive. Loosely tying these groups together is the informal Yolo History Network.
* Incest Survivors Speakers Bureau supports incest survivors, and advocates for change and education. Visit http://www.issb.us/ or email issbca@gmail.com.
* International House Davis, 10 College Park, is a community hub for global activity, a place where people from all over the world can convene to learn, socialize, participate in public events and appreciate the benefits of international engagement. I-House offers programs, classes and events to foster multicultural respect and appreciation. It provides a welcoming home for international students, scholars and visitors; community members, and business and academic institutions. A busy slate of activities is always on hand, delivering local experiences inspired by and deriving from the wider world. Currently, I-House is offering in-person and virtual language learning groups, an English Practice Partner program, world music and dance, and bi-weekly meetings for the International Parent Community. Visit www.internationalhousedavis.org for more information.
* KDRT radio, 95.7 on the FM dial, broadcasts at just under 100 watts, powerful enough to cover our city yet small enough to be truly local. KDRT is licensed to Davis Media Access, our local community media center. Launched on Sept. 24, 2004, KDRT provides compelling and locally relevant programming not usually found on other radio outlets. Visit http://kdrt.org/ or call 530-757-2419.
* The Crab and Pasta Feed held in early February, displaying U. S flags in downtown Davis on select holidays, the Fourth of July Kiddie Parade, hosting the School Supplies Drive for students, sponsoring youth programs like Key Club at Davis High, Circle K at UC Davis, and Cub Pack 75 highlight the efforts of the Kiwanis Club of Davis. The club supports the Kiwanis Family House behind UC Davis Medical Center as well as a myriad of local charities with its fundraising. Lunch meetings are held every other Thursday at noon at Symposium Restaurant, 1620 E. Eighth St., in Davis. Upcoming meetings are September 7 and 21, then October 5. For more information, visit Facebook page: www.facebook.com/daviskiwanis, or call 530-304-5712.
* The League of Women Voters Davis Area is a non-partisan community organization committed to ballot education, voter registration and election participation. First established in 1957, the Davis League took a hiatus in 2014 and was re-established in August 2019, as The League Of Women Voters Davis Area MAS/MAL unit. Our League is committed to diversity, inclusion and equity, welcoming community members of all genders and all political perspectives. Together, we work to strengthen participatory democracy in our community through informed voter engagement in matters of local, state and national importance. For more information visit www.lwvdavisarea.org, on Facebook.com/LWVDavisArea or contact Michelle Famula, President or David Murphy, Vice President by email at lwvdavisarea@gmail.com.
* Make it Happen for Yolo County (MIH) provides household supplies and furniture to Transition Age Youth (TAY) who have previously been homeless or in foster care and are transitioning to independent living situations. Visit https://www.mihyolo.org/ for more information.
* Fraternal organizations are here in abundance for those who enjoy the rituals, fellowship and high personal standards found among members. The Masonic organizations, including Masons and Eastern Star members, are in the Yolo Masonic Lodge at 1655 Da Vinci Court. They meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 7:30 p.m. Call 530-756-2766 or visit www.freemason.org.
* Meals on Wheels Yolo County (MOW Yolo) is the leading organization in Yolo County providing senior nutrition and socialization opportunities to vulnerable aging adults in Davis and countywide. This service is provided to seniors without expectation of payment. All meals – including options for vegetarian and medically-tailored meals – are prepared by MOW Yolo Food Services staff and either home-delivered by volunteers or offered in a congregate dining setting. To learn about options to connect with meals, please email welcome@mowyolo.org or call 530-662-7035. To volunteer or to donate, please visit www.mowyolo.org.
• The grassroots nonprofit group NAMI Yolo County (National Alliance of Mental Illness, Yolo County Affiliate) provides support, education, advocacy and public awareness so that all individuals and families who are affected by mental illness can build better lives. The Yolo County affiliate serves Davis, Woodland, Winters, West Sacramento, and other communities in the county. It relies heavily on volunteers with lived experience for its programs and events. Volunteers educate the community about mental health, provide mental health education and peer support to individuals and families, and advocate for helpful mental health legislation. Programs include peer-led classes, support groups, and community presentations. Visit https://www.namiyolo.org/ or email friends@namiyolo.org.
* Progress Ranch provides mental health services to boys 6-14. Visit http://progressranch.com/.
* Project Linus of Yolo County is the local chapter of the national nonprofit Project Linus. It provides love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized, or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade blankets; and provides a rewarding and fun service opportunity. Community members (Blanketeers) may help by making blankets, coming to chapter gatherings on the second Wednesday of the month at the Davis Senior Center, from 1:30 to 3 p.m., or donating fabric, yarn or funds. If you are interested in becoming a “Blanketeer,” please email Diane McGee at dmmyolo@gmail.com to receive updates.
* Purple Tree Café is a non-profit organization in Davis, California that creates community-based employment for people with disabilities and brings people with and without disabilities together through food, art, and music. We currently offer handcrafted vegan baked goods and organic iced tea and other beverages at the Davis Farmers Market and other public and private events. We often serve from our signature bicycle-driven coffee cart — an icon in our bike friendly city. We also sponsor the Davis Hootenanny, a series of music events featuring performers with and without disabilities. Visit www.purpletreecafe.org or email manager@purpletreecafe.org for more information.
* Putah Creek Council protects and enhances Putah Creek and its watershed through advocacy, education and community-based stewardship. The grassroots organization engages community volunteers in the cultivation and protection of native plants, habitat enhancement and restoration projects, creek cleanups, and hands-on education along Putah Creek. Visit https://www.putahcreekcouncil.org/, or call 530-795-9000.
* Quail Ridge Wilderness Conservancy preserves Quail Ridge Reserve, a 2,500-acre natural area near Lake Berryessa with oak trees, California bunch grasses and other native species. It participates in the adopt-a-highway program and provides education on California’s weed and water problems, grazing management and human and natural history. Visit http://quailridgelt.org/, call 530-219-4477, or email FrankMaurer41@gmail.com. The Quail Ridge Wilderness Conservancy is building a $200,000 endowment for students interested in researching climate change plus many related subjects. The endowment honors Frank Maurer and his late wife Lenora Timm, a professor emerita of linguistics and former associate dean of graduate studies at UC Davis. Donations can be made through https://give.ucdavis.edu/NRSD/124588 — the Frank Maurer / Lenora Timm Quail Ridge Student Endowment.
* Davis has three Rotary club organizations of business and professional leaders who provide service and encourage others to do the same. “We are good people of action.” The focus of Rotary is to serve the international, national and local communities in fighting disease, promoting peace, supporting educators, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting the environment and supporting local communities.
— The Rotary Sunrise Club of Davis (https://portal.clubrunner.ca/3544) meets on Fridays from 7 to 8am at University Park Inn, 1111 Richards Blvd.
— The Rotary Noon Club of Davis (www.rotaryclubofdavis.com/) meets on Mondays from 12:15 to 1:15pm at Davis Community Church Fellowship Hall, 421 D St.
— The Rotary Sunset Club of Davis (https://www.sunsetrotarydavis.org) meets from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, the second Wednesday is usually at Stonegate Country Club and the fourth Wednesday varies. Please check the website for further information.
* There are two Soroptimist International clubs in Davis. Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Anyone passionate about equality and diversity is welcome to join, regardless of gender. Join active women, who work to improve the lives of women and girls, locally and internationally.
— Soroptimist International of Davis was chartered in 1954. It meets at least twice a month: at 11:45 a.m. on the first Wednesday and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday. Learn more and confirm the calendar at https://www.sidavis.org/ or email sidavis@soroptimist.net.
— Soroptimist International of Greater Davis was chartered in 1985. It meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m. in person, if possible. Visit http://www.soroptimistgreaterdavis.org/ or email sigreaterdavis@soroptimist.net.
* Short-Term Emergency Aid Committee was formed in Davis in 1967 to serve families in need facing an emergency. STEAC accepts referrals from public and private agencies, and provides basic necessities to low income Yolo County families in times of immediate need. STEAC staff and volunteers maintain a food pantry in Davis, provide support with family bills including rent and utilities, fund textbooks for community college students, and organize a yearly holiday adoption program. Churches, businesses and individuals can support our work by donating food through our Food Project program (www.steacfoodproject.org) or by donating money or time. Call 530-758-8435 or visit http://www.steac.org/.
* Suicide Prevention and Crisis Services of Yolo County is a nonprofit organization with the mission of providing crisis prevention and intervention, education and community outreach services. Our crisis lines are available to any individual in need, and we continue to operate 24-hours a day, everyday. Our Davis crisis line number is 530-756-5000. For further information and volunteer opportunities contact our business office at 530-756-7542 or our website http://www.suicidepreventionyolocounty.org/.
* Summer House and Davis Summer House support adults with developmental disabilities in Yolo County. Visit http://summerhouseinc.org/.
* Sutter Davis Hospital Auxiliary members offer direct and indirect services to the acute care, nonprofit hospital and its patients. Members provide a variety of services to patients, from delivering flowers and brightening patients’ rooms, to helping the emergency department transport patients. Members staff patient areas, an information desk in the lobby, and a gift shop. They raise money to buy gifts for the hospital as well as to give scholarships to local students interested in the health care field. The hospital is at 2000 Sutter Place. Call 530-781-1373 or visit https://www.sutterhealth.org/ways-to-give/volunteering/srmc.
* Team Davis is a local nonprofit organization that provides athletic, social and recreational activities to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Davis area. It is almost entirely volunteer-run, and offers 10 sports during the year as well as art, singing and nutrition classes, a garden, dances, and parent education forums. They also have a thriving vegetable garden on the UC Davis campus. During the coronavirus pandemic, many of our activities were conducted online, but now we are back in person! Partners include the City of Davis Adaptive Recreation, the Rebekahs (part of Davis Odd Fellows Lodge), UC Davis Athletics Department, UC Davis Nutrition Department and UC Davis’ and Davis High School’s Best Buddies clubs. There is no charge to join or participate in its activities. Established in 2006, the nonprofit serves as the local Special Olympics team. Volunteers may help with programs or one-time activities. Visit http://team-davis.org/ or email teamdavisorg@gmail.com.
* Thriving Pink is a nonprofit organization based in Davis helping anyone in Yolo County impacted by breast cancer to thrive by providing a compassionate network of support and resources in partnership with our community. Programs include financial assistance for immediate and urgent needs, educational workshops and professional and peer led programs and support groups. There are many opportunities to volunteer and get involved with Thriving Pink. Visit https://thrivingpink.org/, the active Facebook page, Instagram (instagram.com/thrivingpink), or email info@thrivingpink.org.
* Tree Davis is a local organization dedicated to planting trees and growing community. They bring community members together to enhance and expand Yolo County’s urban green spaces, educate the public about the benefits of trees, and guide groups in active stewardship of local natural resources. Visit www.treedavis.org.
* The Tremont Mite Society is the oldest organization in Davis. This social/church organization was founded in the 1860s by farm women in the Tremont area, southeast of Davis. They built a church that also serves as a social hall to the farming community. For information, contact tremontmite@aol.com. The Westminster Presbyterian Church still stands on rural Tremont Road, and descendants of those pioneers meet to support restorative work on the building and its historic cemetery. A caretaker on the premises keeps watch over the grounds.
* Tuleyome is a nonprofit organization founded in 2002 as an advocacy-oriented conservation organization. Its goal is to educate and empower the community to care for and protect the land and resources. Today, community participation is a vital component of Tuleyome’s projects and programs. Volunteers are needed for Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument and public lands advocacy, habitat restoration, trail-building and maintenance, social media and outreach, tabling events and office work. Visit http://tuleyome.org/, call 530-350-2599 or email information@tuleyome.org.
* UC Davis Arboretum and Public Garden offers gardens and landscapes open to the entire community, develops student environmental leaders, has an active Friends support group and welcomes community volunteers. Visit: https://arboretum.ucdavis.edu/
* Membership in the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA) is open to U.S. residents committed to advancing the values of the UN Charter, defending multilateralism and raising awareness of the UN’s objectives for peace and security, sustainable development and human rights. With over 200,000 members in more than 200 community and campus chapters nationwide, UNA is a nonpartisan, intergenerational organization that seeks to educate, inspire and mobilize citizens to support the United Nations and its agencies while advocating for strong U.S. leadership in carrying out the Charter’s values. You are invited to join the Davis UNA chapter and to participate in fulfilling the mission of the planet’s only truly universal institution. For more information, visit unausa.org or contact chapter President Verena Borton at verenaborton@gmail.com for local details. The chapter’s new website, to be launched shortly, will enhance our online presence and outreach.
* University Farm Circle is the oldest support group on the UC Davis campus, established in 1914. The group of more than 600 members awards scholarships to students at UC Davis, welcomes newcomers to the community, and provides educational programs and social activities for members. All are welcome to join. Visit https://www.ufcdavis.org/ or email info@ufcdavis.org.
* Unleashing the Possibilities is a nonprofit corporation formed in 2016 to advance the cause of building a new, modern animal shelter for Yolo County and to raise money to help make it happen. Visit http://unleashingyolo.org/. UTP also advocates to improve and modernize the shelter for our four-legged friends.
* Volunteers of the Woodland Memorial Hospital Foundation and its auxiliary perform similar functions as the Sutter auxiliary in those hospitals. For more information, call 530-669-5576 or visit https://www.dignityhealth.org/sacramento/ways-to-give/volunteer-opportunities-woodland.
* The Yolano Group is a group of Sierra Club members in Yolo County and parts of Solano and Colusa counties. The active environmental-issue group holds regular meetings open to the public, puts on environmental programs and presentations, alerts people about environmental issues and supports numerous environmental causes. Visit https://www.sierraclub.org/mother-lode/yolano, or contact Alan Pryor at sierraclubyolanogroup@gmail.com.
* Yolo Adult Day Health Center provides support and information to family members of people with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke or other brain impairment. For more information, call 530-666-8828 or visit https://www.dignityhealth.org/sacramento/services/yolo-adult-day-health-services.
* Yolo Audubon Society is a chapter of the National Audubon Society and focuses on avian conservation and education with field trips, workshops, and monthly guest speakers. To learn more, visit https://yoloaudubon.org/, and sign up for Yolo Audubon's free e-newsletter.
* Yolo Basin Foundation is a community-based nonprofit organization, founded in 1990, to assist in establishing the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area for flood control, agriculture, wildlife conservation, public access and its cultural heritage. They connect the community and school children with the beauty and importance of the local wetlands. Join YBF as a visitor or Friend. Volunteer and participate in environmental education programs, workshops, field trips and festivals. Visit http://yolobasin.org/, email ybfonline@yolobasin.org or call 530-757-3780.
* YoloCares is a non-profit end-of-life healthcare agency that have been caring for patients and their families in Yolo, Sacramento, Sutter, Colusa and Solano Counties since 1979. YoloCares offers award-winning hospice and palliative care services which are delivered wherever the patient resides, whether at home or in a healthcare facility. Galileo Place, YoloCares’ adult day program located in Davis, offers compassionate and engaging programs for adult with limited mobility and mild cognitive decline Monday-Friday. The Center for Caregiver Support provides wrap-around services for caregivers, such as workshops, respite care programs and retreats. YoloCares’ Center for Loss & Hope is a community-wide resource for grief support and offers a wide variety of grief support groups that are free and open to the public. Families of YoloCares’ patients can expect comprehensive grief support and limited one-on-one counseling. To learn more about how YoloCares can support you and your family, please call 530-758-5566 or visit yolocares.org.
* The Yolo Community Band, which started in 2005, is a 40-50 member community concert band made up of volunteer musicians that range in age from high school to retiree, drawn from all parts of Yolo County. The band is a sponsored project of YoloArts and provides music for local community events such as the Yolo County Fair, Veterans Day ceremonies, concerts in community parks, as well as partnering for concerts with other regional concert bands. The repertoire includes marches, Broadway and movie themes, pops favorites and symphonic band literature. The band welcomes new members throughout the year for all brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. Rehearsals are currently Wednesday evenings 7-9 p.m. in Woodland. For more information about upcoming concerts or joining the group, contact yolocommunityband@gmail.com or follow the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YoloCommunityBand. Dust off your old instrument and join us to make music and share it with the community.
* Yolo County Animal Services has volunteer opportunities for animal lovers over the age of 16 years. Volunteers assist YCAS with the care of adoptable animals, making their stay enriching, greet the public and guide them around the shelter, reunite families with lost pets, assist potential furever families with introductions of available shelter animals, social media and transporting rescue animals. For information call 530-668-5287 or apply at www.friendsofycas.org.
* The Yolo County Children’s Alliance is an inter-agency collaborative whose mission is to provide support and services to all children, youth, and families in our communities. YCCA provides free services including, but not limited to, housing and rental assistance, youth employment assistance, home visiting programs, parent education and support programs, food distribution services, and emergency diaper, formula, and food services for all individuals and families in Yolo County. YCCA volunteers and supporters can contribute in a variety of ways including staffing our weekly free food distributions, preparing and delivering meals to people experiencing homelessness, sponsoring our annual events, and more. Visit www.YoloKids.org for more information about our organization. To volunteer or get involved, contact Katie Durham at 916-832-9366 or katie.durham@yolokids.org.
* Do you have 10-15 hours a month to make positive impact on a child's life? A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) works one-on-one with a foster youth. This role includes weekly fun outings where they get to know the child, advocating on their behalf with case professionals, and attending court hearings every six months to make recommendations in the best interest of the child. Yolo CASA provides free trainings four times a year. To get more information go to www.yolocasa.org or email info@yolocasa.org.
* The Yolo County Democratic Party is the official representative organization of the California Democratic Party in Yolo County, California. They work locally and beyond to elect Democrats to office, engage voters and community members in outreach and activism, and promote the values of the Democratic Party platform. To join committee meetings or local clubs, visit yolodemocrats.org or email yolocountydemocrats@gmail.com.
* The Yolo County Republican Party is the official arm of the GOP in Yolo County. Its goal is to promote Republican principles and candidates at a local level. Visit https://www.yologop.org/, or email info@yologop.org.
* The Yolo County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is accepting applications. As part of the team, volunteers will assist the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office as needed in searches by ground. Members may receive training in survival skills, mapping, GPS, CPR, first aid, man tracking, technical rope rescue and swift water rescue. Evening meetings and weekend trainings are planned. Visit https://www.yolocountysheriff.com/join/volunteer/search-and-rescue-team/ or contact Sgt. Mike Ha at 530-406-5151 or info@YoloSAR.org.
* The Yolo County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was founded in 1974 by people committed to improving the lives of animals in our community. The SPCA’s programs promote the adoption of homeless animals into permanent, loving homes; humane education; spay/neutering of companion animals; and the trapping, altering and return of community cats. Visit http://yolospca.org/, call 530-902-6264 or email info@yolospca.org.
* Yolo Community Care Continuum provides client-driven services that help people achieve the highest level of mental health. Services are responsive to the evolving practices in mental health care and to the needs of our community. Working closely with YCCC is NAMI-Yolo County, a client-advocate group, which is part of a statewide and national organization. Visit www.y3c.org.
* Yolo Crisis Nursery supports families with children ages zero to five to provide safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for children and families. Since opening in 2001, the Nursery has served over 8,750 children. When a family is facing an unanticipated hardship, the Nursery offers loving respite childcare 24/7/365 and wraparound services. Yolo Crisis Nursery’s whole family approach helps families find a path to self-reliance and a healthy, stable future. Every Yolo Crisis Nursery program experienced growth last year. The need for the Nursery’s services has outgrown our small rental house of over 20 years. We are elated to be breaking ground on a new, larger home on October 12, 2023. Also coming up this fall, you won’t want to miss the Yolo Crisis Nursery’s Barn Dance in Davis’ Central Park on Sat. Oct. 21, 2023, 6 to 9:30 p.m. to learn more about Nursery programs, events or getting involved, please visit yolocrisisnursery.org.
* Yolo Food Bank reduces poverty by providing nutrition security for Davis, UC Davis, and Yolo County. Via direct distributions and those of more than 80 nonprofit partner programs – including 14 in Davis – more than 10 million pounds of free, fresh food is provided annually to more than 60,000 people in Davis and countywide. Davis distribution sites include both contactless drive-through and walk-up sites (with COVID-19 safety protocols observed), in addition to access on campus at UC Davis and Sacramento City College — Davis Center. More food access details are available at https://yolofoodbank.org/get-help/. Volunteers (individuals or groups) and financial support propel the work of Yolo Food Bank. Visit https://yolofoodbank.org/, email info@yolofoodbank.org or call 530-668-0690.
* The Yolo Interfaith Immigration Network is a nonprofit grass roots group whose mission is to serve and advocate for immigrants in Yolo County. YIIN offers a variety of programs and services, including a summer program (DIAS) for youth, children and adults at the Madison Migrant Center near Esparto and the Davis Migrant Center, and educational forums to the broader community about the challenges for those affected by immigration policies and practices. YIIN also works with other organizations to provide financial assistance to immigrants seeking legal status, food gift cards and application fees for DACA recipients. Visit https://www.yiinyolo.org/
* The Yolo Land Trust has a simple but vital mission: To permanently conserve farmland in Yolo County. During its 35-year history, it has helped more than 77 landowners preserve their farms forever by conserving more than 12,900 acres of agriculture land. The benefits of farmland conservation to the community include ensuring that local agricultural productivity will continue, wildlife habitat will be sustained, and open space is preserved. The nonprofit hosts community events including the annual A Day in the Country. Visit http://theyololandtrust.org/ or call 530-662-1110.
