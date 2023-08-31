YOLO —More than 800 people attended the sixth “Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter” Classic Car and Truck Show and family fun day on Aug. 26 in the town of Yolo. The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Yolo Branch Library and the Yolo County Library.
More than 110 classic cars and trucks lined the streets in the town of Yolo. Eddie Martinez was awarded Best of Show for his 1962 Volkswagen 23-window bus. His vehicle was also selected by representatives from local fire departments to receive the Fire Chiefs’ Hot Pick.
Twelve additional awards were given in the following categories:
Best Chrome: Arcadio Puebla, 1964 Chevrolet Impala
Best Motor: Chris Morris, 1953 Chevrolet Pickup
Best Paint Job: Angelina Flores, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air
Best Upholstery: Bob Stewart, 1938 Chevrolet Coupe
Modified Car 1900-1949: Johnny Cano, 1948 Chevrolet Fleetmaster
Modified Car 1950-1985: Cirilo & Kathye Jimenez, 1962 Chevrolet Corvette
Modified Truck 1900-1949: Oscar Tamayo, 1950 Chevrolet Truck
Modified Truck 1950-1985: Chris Morris, 1953 Chevrolet Pickup
Rat Rod: David Eredia, 1951 Plymouth Cambridge
Stock Car 1900-1949: Bill Cruz, 1931 Ford Model A Victoria
Stock Car 1950-1985: Steve Kerr, 1961 Buick Special Convertible
Stock Truck 1950-1985: Gary Henifin, 1971 Chevrolet El Camino
The event this year included a Youth Lowrider Bike Show. From the nine entries, The People’s Choice was awarded to Dominic Quezada, 14, from Robbins. Additional awards were given in the following categories:
Best 16-inch Lowrider Bike: First place: Santos Baez, 9, from Knights Landing. Second place: Alex Solorzano, 9, from Knights Landing
Best 20-inch Lowrider Bike: First place: Salvador Solorzano, 14, from Knights Landing. Second place: (three-way tie) Dominic Quezada; Emiliano Solorzano, 11, from Knights Landing; and Violeta Baeza, 8, from Dunnigan. Third place: Jorge Alreado, 15, from Woodland
Best 26-inch Lowrider Bike: First place: Jose Solozano, 12, from Knights Landing
The Friends of the Yolo Branch Library would like to thank the community for making this event a success. Over 80 volunteers as well as the County of Yolo, Yolo Fire Protection District, Yolo Welding & Fabrication, Yolo Market, Cache Creek High School, and dozens more generous businesses worked with the Friends and Yolo County Library to make this event special.
Families enjoyed walking among classic cars and trucks, listening to music by Rockwell Sound & Lighting with special guest DJs, viewing antique fire trucks from local fire departments, viewing a display of antique tractors and gas engines, and learning about automotive related recycling from Yolo County Integrated Waste Management. Kids also enjoyed free balloon twisting, receiving free books and activities at the Yolo Branch Library.
All proceeds from this event went to the Friends of the Yolo Branch Library to fund library programs and services for the communities of Yolo, Zamora, Dunnigan and surrounding areas.
