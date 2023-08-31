Car show winner

The 2023 Yolo County Classic Car and Truck Show's Best of Show and Fire Chief's Hot Pick award-winning car is the 1962 Volkswagen Bus owned by Eddie Martinez. 

YOLO — More than 800 people attended the sixth “Cruisin’ into the Next Chapter” Classic Car and Truck Show and family fun day on Aug. 26 in the town of Yolo. The event was sponsored by the Friends of the Yolo Branch Library and the Yolo County Library.

More than 110 classic cars and trucks lined the streets in the town of Yolo.  Eddie Martinez was awarded Best of Show for his 1962 Volkswagen 23-window bus. His vehicle was also selected by representatives from local fire departments to receive the Fire Chiefs’ Hot Pick.

